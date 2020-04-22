Govt. advisory to print and electronic media to take precautionary steps while covering COVID-19

New Delhi, April 22, 2020

In the light of the recent incidents in various parts of the country, where media persons have contracted COVID19 in their line of work, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, today issued an advisory to all print and electronic media on precautionary steps to be taken.

The Ministry has advised that media persons including reporters, cameramen, photographers etc., who are covering incidents relating to COVID-19 in various parts of the country and are involved in travel to, among other places, containment zones, hotspots and other COVID affected areas, may take due care on health and related matters while performing their duties.

The Ministry has also requested the management of media houses to take necessary care of their field staff as well as office staff.

