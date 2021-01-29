Government trying to discredit farmers, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, January 29, 2021

Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation and simmering tensions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the government is trying to discredit farmers by all means and the party stands with farmers in support of the agitation.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, Gandhi said: "You are trying to discredit farmers and the government should talk to them. The only way is to repeal the [farm] laws. We need conversation and a solution to this problem."

The Congress leader said that this is the nation's voice and the government will not be able to suppress the farmers' movement that is only likely to spread.

Gandhi alleged that the new farm laws will dismantle the Mandi system and will allow big businessmen to hoard which will affect the middle class and people from weaker sections of society.

Gandhi said,"This is the biggest transfer of wealth from the largest number to the smallest number of people."

The Congress leader said the party stands in solidarity with the farmers and will decide the future course of action after having boycotted the President's address.

Gandhi alleged that those few who entered Red Fort and those who allowed them to enter may be wrong but lakhs of other people involved in the farmers agitation, are genuine.

"We also say that agriculture sector needs reforms but the government should acknowledge their mistake and withdraw the farm laws," added Gandhi.

IANS