Government to facilitate return of Indian nationals stranded abroad

New Delhi, May 4, 2020

The Government of India will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner beginning May 7.

Tens of thousands of Indians are stranded in various countries, especially the Gulf States, due to the lockdown and other restrictions imposed by India and other countries to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Among other things, all flights to and from India have been cancelled since March 23.

The travel of the stranded Indians to their home country will be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. A Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard, a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

"Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7," it said.

The release said medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Aarogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment basis, by the concerned State government. COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.

The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation would soon share detailed information about it through their websites, the release said.

"State Governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective States," it added.

IANS