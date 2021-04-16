Government simplifies process for re-issue of OCI Cards

New Delhi, April 16, 2021

The Government has simplified the process for re-issuing of the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards.

The decision has been taken on the directions of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an official press release said here on Thursday.

The OCI Card has proved to be very popular among those of Indian origin and spouses of foreign origin of Indian citizens or OCI cardholders, as it helps them in hassle-free entry and unlimited stay in India. So far about 37.72 lakh OCI cards have been issued, the release said.

As per the extant law, a foreigner of Indian origin or a foreign spouse of an Indian citizen or foreign spouse of an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, can be registered as an OCI cardholder. OCI card is a life-long visa for entry into and stays in India with several other major benefits attached to it which are not available to other foreigners.

At present, the OCI card is required to be re-issued each time a new passport is issued up to 20 years of age and once after completing 50 years of age, given biological changes in the face of the applicant.

To facilitate the OCI cardholders, it has now been decided to dispense with this requirement. A person who has got registration as an OCI cardholder before attaining the age of 20 years will have to get the OCI card re-issued only once when a new passport is issued after his/her completing 20 years of age, to capture his/ her facial features on attaining adulthood.

If a person has obtained registration as an OCI cardholder after attaining the age of 20 years, there will be no requirement of re-issue of an OCI card.

To update the data regarding new passports obtained by the OCI cardholder, he/she should upload a copy of the new passport containing his/her photo and also the latest photo on the OCI portal, each time a new passport is issued up to 20 years of age and once after completing 50 years of age. These documents may be uploaded by the OCI cardholder within 3 months of receipt of the new passport.

However, in the case of those who have been registered as OCI cardholder as the spouse of foreign origin of a citizen of India or an OCI cardholder, they will be required to upload on the system, a copy of the new passport containing the photo of the passport holder and also the latest photo along with a declaration that their marriage is still subsisting each time a new passport is issued. These documents may be uploaded by the OCI cardholder spouse within three months of receipt of his/ her new passport.

The details will be updated on the system and an auto acknowledgement through e-mail will be sent to the OCI cardholder informing that the updated details have been taken on record. There will be no restriction on the OCI cardholder to travel to/ from India during the period from the date of issue of new passport till the date of final acknowledgement of his/ her documents in the web-based system.

All the above services of uploading documents will be provided on a gratis basis to the OCI cardholders, the release added.

