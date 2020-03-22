Government offices to function with skeletal staff till March 31

New Delhi, March 22, 2020

The Government today said all its Departments should work with skeletal staff, with only those officers and employees required for essential services attending office, till March 31 as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Heads of Department (HoDs) may draw up a Roster of Staff (all officers and employees, including consultants/ contract and outsourced employees), who are required to render essential services within each Department," an office memorandum from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said.

"They alone may be asked to attend office from 23rd March until 31st March 2020. In other words, the Office should function with skeletal staff," it said, adding that this should be done with immediate effect.

"Officials who are working from home should be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times. They should attend Office if called for, in case of any exigencies of work.

"Similar instructions should be issued to Attached/Subordinate Offices, Autonomous/Statutory Bodies.

"The Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) may issue similar instructions regarding Financial Institutions and Public Sector Undertakings.

"These instructions shall not apply to the officers and employees engaged in essential/emergency services and those directly engaged in taking measures to control spread of COVID 19," the memorandum added.

