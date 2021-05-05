Government denies delay in allocation & distribution of COVID pandemic relief material

New Delhi, May 5, 2021

The Union Government has denied a media report about the delay in the allocation and distribution of the COVID pandemic relief material received from abroad.

A news report in India had alleged that, while the first consignment of COVID-19 assistance arrived in India on April 25, the Centre took seven days to frame the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for distributing these life-saving medical supplies.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said in a press release on Tuesday that the report had misinterpreted factual information and was misleading.

“While the Standard Operating Procedure for allocations was issued by the Health Ministry on May 2, 2021, the work for receipt, allocation and distribution to the States and UTs through the Central and other Health Institutions started immediately as the global community started to support the Government efforts for fighting the global pandemic.

“The Coordination Cell under Additional Secretary (Health) was created in the Health Ministry on April 26 and started work instantly. The inter-ministerial cell for prompt and effective coordination between various stakeholders comprises one Joint Secretary on deputation from the Ministry of Education, two Additional Secretary-level officers from MEA, Chief Commissioner Customs, Economic Advisor from Ministry of Civil Aviation, Technical Advisor Dte. GHS, Representatives from HLL, two Joint Secretaries from the Health Ministry and Secretary-General along with representatives from Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

“In view of the above factual information, India Today is advised that they may refrain from selective use of facts published in the public domain, and not misinterpret facts to suit their own narrative,” the Ministry said.

