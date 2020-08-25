Government constitutes National Council for Transgender Persons

New Delhi, August 25, 2020

The Central Government has constituted a National Council for Transgender Persons through a notification dated August 21.

The notification said the decision was taken in exercise of the powers conferred by section 16 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 (40 of 2019).

The Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment will be Chairperson (ex-officio) and Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment will be Vice-Chairperson (ex-officio).

The Council will advise the Government on the formulation of policies, programmes, legislation and projects concerning transgender persons, an official press release said.

It will monitor and evaluate the impact of policies and programmes designed for achieving equality and full participation of transgender persons.

The Commission will review and coordinate the activities of all the departments of Government and other Governmental and non-Governmental Organisations which are dealing with matters relating to transgender persons.

It will redress the grievances of transgender persons and perform such other functions as may be prescribed by the Central Government.

The other members of the Council include representatives of various Ministries/Departments, five representatives of the transgender community, representatives of NHRC and NCW, representatives of State Governments and UTs and experts representing NGOs.

A Member of National Council, other than ex officio member, will hold office for a term of three years from the date of his nomination.

