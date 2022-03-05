Government approves Rs. 1,523 crore Modernisation Plan-IV for Central Armed Police Forces

New Delhi, March 5, 2022

The Government has approved the scheme "Modernisation Plan-IV for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)" in continuation of the Plan-III, the Home Ministry said today.

The Modernisation Plan-IV will run from February 1, 2022, to March 31, 2026.

The plan, with a total financial outlay of Rs. 1,523 crore will be implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs and will equip the CAPFs with modern state-of-the-art weapons and equipment as per their operational requirement, keeping in view their deployment pattern in different theatres.

Besides, upgraded IT solutions will also be provided to CAPFs, an official press release said.

The implementation of the scheme will equip CAPFs to improve their overall operational efficiency and preparedness which will positively impact the internal security scenario in the country, it said.

This would bolster the Government’s ability to address the challenges being faced on the International Border, the Line of Control (LOC) and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as well as in the different theatres, such as areas affected by Left Wing Extremism, Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and insurgency-affected North Eastern States.

NNN