Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik transferred to Meghalaya

New Delhi, August 18, 2020

The President today transferred Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Meghalaya.

A press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari would discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," the communique added.

Malik, 74, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, had been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir, where he had served as Governor from August 23, 2018 to October 30, 2019 after the state was bifurcated into the two Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

He had assumed office as the Governor of Goa on November 3, 2019.

Before that, Malik had served as the Governor of Bihar from September 30, 2017 to August 21, 2018.

Malik had also served as a Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly during 1974-77 and as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh from 1980-86 and then from 1986-89.

He was elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Aligarh in 1989.

