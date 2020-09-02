Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for COVID-19

Panaji, September 2, 2020

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant today said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and had gone into home isolation.

"I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation," Sawant said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," he added.

IANS adds:

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said that all officials who had come in close contact with Sawant had opted for home isolation and would work from home.

"People of Goa are hereby informed that all regular operations of the CMO shall continue unhindered. It may be noted that all appointments and meetings scheduled stand suspended until further notice," a statement issued by the CMO said.

Four other MLAs -- former Chief Ministers Ravi Naik and Churchill Alemao, Deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar and BJP MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar -- have also tested positive for COVID-19. While Naik, Alemao and Dhavalikar are currently admitted to private hospitals, Halarnkar is in home quarantine. Another BJP MLA Clafasio Dias, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has recovered.

Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik, a Lok Sabha MP from North Goa parliamentary constituency, is also undergoing treatment at a private hospital for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Goa witnessed a record 588 positive COVID-19 cases in one day. Goa has so far reported a total of 18,006 coronavirus cases, with 194 deaths.

