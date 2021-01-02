Give Brand India global recognition, Modi exhorts IIM students

New Delhi, January 2, 2021

Laying the foundation stone of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur’s permanent campus through video-conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today exhorted the students to work towards giving "Brand India" global recognition.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the country was witnessing a trend of Indian multinationals as opposed to the earlier trend of multinationals from outside coming to India. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities were seeing startups and India has seen more ‘unicorns’ in recent troubled times and rapid reforms were taking place in the agriculture field.

In such a scenario, he asked the students to align their career with the aspirations of the country. “In this new decade, it is your responsibility to give Brand India a global recognition,” he said.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were also present at the event.

Modi dwelt at length on the students’ role in making the local rise to the global level. He asked students to work on the ideas of improving tourism in the light of the immense local potential in the Sambalpur area. They should also work on the local products which have great potential such as local handicraft, textiles and tribal art. Better management of the abundant minerals and other resources of the region will contribute to the Aatamnirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) campaign.

IIM students will need to find innovative solutions for making the local global as they can work as a bridge between Aatamnirbharta Mission, local products and international collaboration. “You have to show your management skills with the mantra of Innovation, Integrity and Inclusiveness,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister talked about the new management challenges in the light of new technologies like additive printing, changing production techniques, logistics, and supply chain management.

"These technologies coupled with digital connectivity and work from anywhere concept have turned the world into a global village. India has undertaken rapid reforms in recent months and tried not only to keep pace with the changes but also to anticipate and surpass them.

"The changing work styles were impacting demands on management skills and top-down or top-heavy management skills were being replaced by collaborative, innovative and transformative management. With bots and algorithms in the picture, technological management is equally important as human management,” he added.

The Prime Minister urged the students to study how India handled the COVID crisis with innovation and collaboration at such a big scale. He also asked them to study how capacity and capability were expanded in such a short time. He expressed happiness that the country was coming out of the short-term approach of problem-solving and was focussing now on long term solutions.

He cited the examples of Jan Dhan accounts and how LPG connection coverage in the country improved from 55% in 2014 to 98% today, to illustrate his point of mass-scale innovation, planning and implementation. “Management is not just handling big companies, but management also means taking care of lives,” he added.

“It is important to understand the challenges before the country to become good managers. For this, it is essential that higher educational institutions have a wider scope and are not focused merely on their expertise. The National Education Policy emphasizes a broad-based, multi-disciplinary and holistic approach to remove silos in the professional education that have emerged over a period of time,” Modi said.

