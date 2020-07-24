Gehlot seeks special session of Assembly, Governor yet to respond

Jaipur, July 24, 2020

The ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan on Friday took a new turn with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot squaring up to take on Governor Kalraj Mishra, who has not responded to his request for summoning a special Assembly session.

Addressing the media, Gehlot said that Mishra holds a constitutional post and hence should take decisions by listening to his own conscience.

"He should not come under anyone's pressure. Otherwise, if the public comes to gherao the Raj Bhavan, then we will not be responsible," he said, in uncharacteristically strong words against the Governor.

"We had sent a letter to the Governor on Thursday requesting him to call the Assembly session. We hoped that they would issue orders at night, but have not received any response so far. He is not giving instructions under pressure from top (Central) leaders," he alleged.

Gehlot also claimed that the people of Rajasthan are restive as there has never been a tradition to see the government getting toppled. "It is sad that the Governor has not yet decided to convene the session of the Assembly," he added.

The demand for a special session comes as the Gehlot government is considering showing its majority, following the rebellion by a section of party MLAs led by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has been now removed from the post.

Earlier, soon after the MLAs in the Gehlot camp reached Raj Bhavan, they were seen raising slogans demanding a special session of the Assembly, as they sat on the lawn adhering to social distancing norms because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon after the High Court gave a breather to the rival Pilot camp, Gehlot fixed an appointment at 12.30 pm with Governor Kalraj Mishra. However, he later changed his strategy and called a meeting of supporting MLAs at Fairmont Hotel.

The MLAs reached the hotel around 2.30 pm in four buses.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress affairs incharge Avinash Pandey, in a tweet, claimed that the Congress had a majority in the House and it wants to call a special session to prove this. "The Constitution gives this right to the government; why then is the BJP and its followers showing us their back," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he also said that 'Truth, People and Numbers' stood with them. "Our demand for fair justice shall continue against the BJP's attempts to demolish democracy". He ended his tweet with 'Satyamev Jayate'.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted to accuse the BJP of "turning the Constitution into a circus".

"BJP has made Sanvidhan a circus, democracy a Draupadi, and public mandate has been held hostage. Don't forget the fate of the Kauravas who performed 'cheerharan' and now the public of Rajasthan playing the role of (Lord) Krishna shall also expose the BJP," he tweeted.

IANS