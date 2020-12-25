Gearing for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, 2,360 training sessions held

New Delhi, December 25, 2020

Gearing up for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, as many as 2,360 training sessions were held with more than 7,000 district level trainees completing the programme, the Health & Family Welfare Ministry said today.

The dry run for vaccine administration will begin in four States next week. As the vaccine administrators will play an important role in the vaccination process, training of trainers and those who will administer the vaccine has been taken up across various States, the Ministry said in a release.

Detailed training modules have been developed for different categories of vaccine handlers and administrators including medical officers, vaccinators, alternate vaccinators, cold chain handlers, supervisors, data managers, ASHA coordinators and all others involved in the implementation process at different levels.

The training includes all operational aspects of training like the organization of vaccination sessions, use of Co-WIN IT platform for the management of the entire vaccination process, deployment of HR cold chain preparedness, management of adverse events, communications and intersectoral coordination, biomedical waste management, infection prevention protocols, etc.,.

The national-level Training of Trainers included state immunization officers, cold chain officers, IEC officials and development partners. As on date, the State level training had been completed in all States/UTs with the participation of more than 7,000 district level trainees, except Lakshadweep which will conduct it on December 29. Cascading down, 681 districts (49,604 trainees) have completed the training of Medical Officers on operational guidelines. Vaccination team training has been completed in 1,399 out of 17,831 blocks/ planning units. It is continuing in the other blocks.

To facilitate redressal of queries on COVID-19 vaccination and Co-WIN portal related queries, national 1,075 and state 104 Helpline capacity has also been strengthened to address queries beyond their routine support.

As a step to prep up for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine and to assess the readiness of the planned activities, a dry run has been planned in four states to start with -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Punjab considering the geographical locations. Each State will plan it in two districts and preferably in different (five) session type settings, namely, district hospital, CHC/PHC, urban site, private health facility, rural outreach etc.

This will enable end-to-end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process (except the vaccine) and check the usage of Co-WIN in the field environment, the linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms and identify challenges and the way forward prior to actual implementation including improvements that may be required in the envisaged process. This will also provide a hands-on experience to programme managers at various levels.

This two-day activity is planned on December 28-29. It includes activities from the necessary data entries in Co-WIN to vaccine receipt & allocation to the deployment of team members, mock drill of session sites with test beneficiaries to reporting and evening meeting. It involves testing for cold storage and transportation arrangements for COVID19 vaccine, management of crowd at the session sites with proper physical distancing.

An important focus of the dry run will be on the management of any possible adverse events following immunisation (AEFI). In addition, adherence and management of infection control practices at the session site, to prevent disease transmission. The mock drill will include concurrent monitoring and review at the block and district levels and preparation of feedback to be shared with the State and Union Health Ministry. Detailed checklist has been prepared by the Union Health Ministry and shared with the four States to guide them in the dry run.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended three prioritised population groups including Healthcare Workers (HCWs) numbering about 1 crore, Frontline Workers (FLWs) of about 2 crore and Prioritized Age Group of about 27 crore.

As vaccines are temperature sensitive and need to be stored in a specific temperature, the present cold chain system consisting of 85,634 equipment for storage of vaccine at about 28,947 cold chain points across the country will be used for the cold chain administration. The current cold chain is capable of storing an additional quantity of Covid-19 vaccine required for the first 3 Crore prioritised populatio0, namely Health Care Workers and Front-Line Workers.

