Gaganyaan: Four Indian astronauts about to complete generic space flight training in Russia

New Delhi, March 10, 2021

Four Indian astronauts are about to complete generic space flight training in Russia as part of the Gaganyaan Programme, Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh said today.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said major modules such as survival training (snow, water and steppe), parabolic flights, theoretical classes on orbital mechanics, astronavigation and some Soyuz systems have been completed.

The Minister said that, as part of reforms in the space sector, private sector participation has been enabled. The intention was to provide a level playing field for private companies in satellites, launches and space-based services, to bring in a predictable policy and regulatory environment to private players, to provide access to ISRO facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities, he said.

The Government was providing opportunities in selected areas of planetary exploration, outer space travel and related activities to the private sector and to liberalize the existing geo-spatial data policy for providing remote-sensing data to entrepreneurs.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the latest achievement in the sector was when the PSLV-C51 carried the Amazonia-1 optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute of Space Research of Brazil along with 18 small satellites on February 28.

Gaganyaan is India’s first space flight with a human crew. Earlier, the launch was set for August 2022 to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. Recently, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the first human crew flight will take place only after two unmanned missions.

NNN