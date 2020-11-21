G20 Summit: Modi calls for coordinated efforts for faster recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, November 21, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today told the 15th G20 Summit that coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world would lead to faster recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has claimed more than 1.377 million lives and infected more than 57.883 million people across the globe.

"Had a very fruitful discussion with G20 leaders," Modi said on Twitter after speaking at the two-day summit that began today in a virtual format.

Modi underlined the need to develop a new global index based on talent, technology, transparency and trusteeship towards the planet.

"Multi-skilling and re-skilling to build a talent pool will enhance dignity and resilience of our workers. Value of new technologies should be measured by their benefit to humanity," he said.

"Transparency in our processes helps in inspiring our societies to fight crisis collectively and with confidence. Spirit of trusteeship towards planet Earth will inspire us for a healthy and holistic lifestyle," he told the meeting.

"We offered India's IT prowess to further develop digital facilities for efficient functioning of the #G20," Modi added on Twitter.

The focus of the meeting is on ways of ensuring a sustainable recovery from pandemic. It is being held under the theme, "Realising the Opportunities of 21st Century for All”.

The summit is the second G 20 Leaders’ meeting in 2020. Following a telephonic conversation between Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, the last G 20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit was held in March 2020, where the leaders developed a timely understanding among the G20 countries to help contain the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic and to forge a global coordinated response.

The focus of the summit that began today is on an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19.

India will enter the G20 Troika, along with Saudi Arabia when Italy will take over the Presidency of the G-20 on December 1.

The G20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, ​Republic o​f Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU)​.

They are joined by leaders from invited countries and international and regional organisations.

