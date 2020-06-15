Full lockdown in Chennai, 3 other TN districts from June 19-30

Chennai, June 15, 2020

With coronavirus (COVID-19) infections going up in Chennai, as well as Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts of the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday announced a full lockdown in these areas from June 19 to 30.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said full lockdown would be implemented in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu subject to some relaxations to essential and emergency services.

On the exemptions, he said that, while hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies, ambulance and hearse vans are allowed to function, plying of taxis, autorickshaws, private vehicles will be banned except for medical emergencies.

Central and state government offices will function with 33 per cent staff strength. However, staffers living in containment zone are exempted from attendance.

Banks can function with 33 per cent staff only on June 29 and 30 but ATMs and cash refilling vans will function as usual.

Ration shops will function from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but those in containment zones will remain closed and doorstep delivery of items will be made.

Vegetable, grocery and petrol outlets will function between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., while mobile vegetable, fruits shops will be allowed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Hotels and restaurants are allowed only parcel sales between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Online players are allowed to accept orders and make doorstep deliveries.

Amma Canteens and community kitchens will function, and NGOs will provide relief service with government permission.

Media and judiciary are allowed to function.

Contruction work where the workers are staying at the site are allowed.

RTPCR tests will be done of factory workers and for the 12 days -- June 19 to June 30 -- they will have to stay inside the factory premises or near the factory. Workers will not be allowed to travel to their factory from Chennai Metropolitan area. However, continuous process industries and factories making essential items can function with adequate safety measures.

Trucks carrying goods and essential items can ply without any hindrance.

E-pass will be issued for those wanting to travel out of Chennai for the purpose of attending weddings, or funerals on submission of proof.

For inbound and outbound trains/planes, the existing procedures will continue.

According to Palaniswami, none of the above relaxations will be made on June 21 and 28 (Sundays) when full lockdown will be implemented.

The Chief Minister also announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for those having rice-only ration card and for members of welfare boards.

