French paraglider killed in mishap in Himachal Pradesh
File photo of paraglider pilots in action during the Paraglding Pre-World Cup 2013 at Bir, Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. IANS
National

French paraglider killed in mishap in Himachal Pradesh

IANS

Shimla, November 28, 2020

A French paraglider was killed on Saturday in an accident in the world famous paragliding site Bir-Billing in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said.

The victim, Cheval Republique, was killed when his glider crashed into a tree. He was flying solo.

He was rushed to Vivekananda Medical Research Hospital in Palampur town, where he was declared dead.

The French Embassy in New Delhi has been informed, said a police official.

This was the fourth accident of this kind in the last three years.

IANS

Accident
Himachal Pradesh
French paraglider
Kangra
Bir-Billing

Related Stories

NetIndian
www.netindian.in