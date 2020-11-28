- Home
French paraglider killed in mishap in Himachal Pradesh
Shimla, November 28, 2020
A French paraglider was killed on Saturday in an accident in the world famous paragliding site Bir-Billing in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said.
The victim, Cheval Republique, was killed when his glider crashed into a tree. He was flying solo.
He was rushed to Vivekananda Medical Research Hospital in Palampur town, where he was declared dead.
The French Embassy in New Delhi has been informed, said a police official.
This was the fourth accident of this kind in the last three years.
IANS