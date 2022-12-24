Free foodgrains to 81.35 crore beneficiaries under National Food Security Act: Cabinet decision

New Delhi, December 24, 2022

The Central government will provide free foodgrains to about 81.35 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for one year from January 1, 2023, the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided on Friday.

The Centre will spend more than Rs 2 lakh crore in this period as food subsidy under NFSA and other welfare schemes, to remove the financial burden of the poor and the poorest of the poor, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Commerce & Industry and Textiles said while addressing media persons after the Cabinet meeting.

The Minister said this was a historic decision that reflected the sensitivity of the Prime Minister towards the beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

He said 5 kg food grains per person to Priority Households (PHH) beneficiaries and 35 kg per household to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries (poorest of the poor) will be provided free of cost for the next one year.

Goyal said that under NFSA, subsidized food grains was distributed at Rs 3 per kg for rice, Rs 2 per kg for wheat and Rs 1 per kg coarse grains to beneficiaries. The cabinet has decided that the beneficiaries will now receive the food grains free of cost.

He added that during COVID period, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, for 28 months free distribution of food grains was done under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

