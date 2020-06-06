Fourth day running, Maharashtra records 100-plus COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 2,969

Mumbai, June 6, 2020

For the fourth consecutive day, Maharashtra recorded 100-plus fatalities, adding 120 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, pushing up the state's toll to 2,969, health officials said.

This is the fourth time in June and the sixth time in the last 11 days that the state has reported a 100-plus toll.

Saturday's toll includes 90 deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone.

As many as 2,739 new positive cases were recorded in the state on Saturday, taking the total to 82,968.

The health department said that, of the total number of cases declared till date, 42,600 are active cases on Saturday, marking an increase of 385 over Friday's 42,215.

The state has recorded a recovery rate of 45.06 per cent and a mortality rate of 3.57 per cent.

Of the total 120 fatalities on Saturday, 58 were recorded in Mumbai alone -- taking the city's death toll up from Friday's 1,519 to 1,577 now, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,274 cases to touch 47,354.

Besides Mumbai's 58 deaths, there were 30 fatalities in Thane (Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi), 10 in Pune, 7 in Nashik, 5 in Satara, and 2 each in Palghar, Solapur, Aurangabad, Akola and Amravati.

The victims comprised 78 men and 42 women and nearly 56 per cent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

On the positive side, a total of 2,234 fully cured patients returned home on Saturday, taking the number of those discharged to 37,390 now.

Dharavi -- Asia's biggest slum in Mumbai -- remained a problematic hotspot with 10 new cases getting reported on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 1,899, besides 71 deaths till date.

The MMR (Thane Division) continued to cause grave concerns with 90 new Covid-19 deaths, taking the toll to 1,993 and positive cases touching 62,615 on Saturday.

Though trailing a distant third after MMR, Pune Division fatalities touched 523, besides 11,176 patients.

Since June 1, Thane district, with 12,464 cases and 322 fatalities, has zoomed past Pune district which has 9,289 patients and 400 deaths.

The next major region of concern is the Nashik Division with 230 deaths and 2,836 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 98 fatalities and 2,322 cases, and Akola Division with 60 deaths and 1,306 cases.

Latur Division has recorded 15 deaths and 474 cases, followed by Kolhapur Division with 20 deaths and 1,248 patients, and Nagpur Division with 12 deaths and 926 cases.

The number of people sent to home quarantine increased from Friday's 545,947 to 546,566 on Saturday, while those in institutional quarantine went down by 1,193 to 29,098 now.

