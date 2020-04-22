Four terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, April 22, 2020

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Shopian in South Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

"All four terrorists killed in the ongoing operation at Melhura, Shopian," police said in a statement.

Sources said the identity of the killed terrorists was being ascertained.

On Tuesday night a Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) was launched by the police and the Army in Shopian on a specific input about the presence of terrorists.

During the searches the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces which triggered the gunfight.

On early Wednesday morning, two terrorists were killed initially and later two more terrorists were killed. The operation was still going on.

IANS