Four of Vadodara's missing family drowned in canal: Police

Vadodara, March 5, 2020

The Vadodara police on Thursday recovered the bodies of four members of the Parmar family, missing from Vadodara since Sunday, from their car that was pulled out of the Narmada canal near Dabhoi.

The police could trace the location of the family, which had gone to see the Statue of Unity in Kevadia on Sunday, to around the Dabhoi area. After that the track was lost.

On Thursday, the police came to know about fall of a car into the Narmada Canal near the Tel Talaav region of Dabhoi. When the car was pulled out, the four bodies were found in it.

While the bodies of Kalpesh Parmar, his mother Ushaben, daughter Niyati and son Atharva were identified, the police were yet to trace his wife Trupti, the fifth member of the family.

The bodies were shifted to the Chandod Primary Health Centre for post- mortem examination.

According to the police, the kin of the Parmar family had filed a missing complaint.

IANS