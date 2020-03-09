Four new cases of coronavirus reported in India, number of active cases rises to 40

New Delhi, March 9, 2020

Four new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 40, the government said today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country is 43, which includes the three cases which were reported in Kerala in late January and the beginninng of February -- three students who had returned home from China -- who have since been cured and discharged from hospital.

A press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the new cases reported since yesterday included one from Kochi, Kerala, one from Delhi, one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Jammu.

Yesterday, five cases were reported from Kerala -- three members of a family who had travelled to Italy and two of their relatives who came into contact with them after their return home to Pathanamthitta district in the state. The three had not reported their travel to Italy on their arrival at Kochi airport on February 29.

The family is reported to have visited several relatives and attended a few functions and their contacts are being traced.

The release said that 3,003 samples had been tested across the country, of which 2,694 had returned negative results.

A total of 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports till now with 1,921 passengers identified as symptomatic. Of them, 177 have been hospitalized. As many as 33,599 passengers are under observation while 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period.

The government has once again appealed to people to clearly reveal their travel history and fill the details in the self-declaration forms properly at ports of entry.

The Special Secretary (Health) also clarified that the patient who died in Murshidabad, West Bengal was tested negative for COVID-19 and hence, so far no death has been reported due to the virus in the country.

Union Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan is continuously monitoring and reviewing the status, actions taken and future preparedness of States. Also, the Secretary, Health and Family Welfare is reviewing the situation with States/UTs on a regular basis.

The Ministry also appealed to the people to kindly observe the Dos and Don'ts, coughing etiquettes, hand-washing and avoid large gatherings.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala health officials said the new case reported in the state is a three-year-old child in Kochi, taking the number of active cases in the state to six.

The child had travelled to Italy along with his parents and had returned on March 7.

The family was kept in quarantine in a hospital where the child developed the symptoms.

NNN