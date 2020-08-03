Four more States/UTs linked with One Nation One Ration Card scheme

New Delhi, August 3, 2020

Four more States and Union Territories (UTs) were linked with the "One Nation One Ration Card" scheme on Saturday enabling about 80% of the total population under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to receive food grains in a total of 24 States and UTs through national portability of ration cards.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan announced the decision at a review meeting on the progress of One Nation One Ration Card plan. He took note of the requisite technical readiness of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and the States of Manipur, Nagaland and Uttarakhand.

The Department of Food & Public Distribution has enabled the integration of these four with the 20 States/UTs where the national portability facility is already available. Thus, from August 1, a total of 24 States/UTs are connected under One Nation One Ration Card, he said.

These 24 States/UTs are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The step also enables about 65 crore (80%) of the total NFSA population to receive food grains anywhere in these States/UTs through national portability of ration cards. The remaining States/UTs will be integrated into national portability by March 2021, the release said.

The One Nation One Ration Card is an ambitious plan to ensure the delivery of food security entitlements to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013, irrespective of their physical location anywhere in the country. The nationwide portability of ration cards is being implemented under the ongoing central sector scheme on Integrated Management of Public Distribution System (IM-PDS) in association with all States/UTs.

Through this system, the migratory NFSA beneficiaries who frequently change their place of dwelling in search of temporary employment and other reasons get an option to collect their quota of food grains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice anywhere in the country. All they need is to use their same/existing ration card with biometric/Aadhaar based authentication on an electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) device installed at the FPSs.

NNN