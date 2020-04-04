Four militants killed as Kashmir gunfight ends

Srinagar, April 4, 2020

Four militants who may have been involved in three civilian deaths earlier in the week, were killed and three soldiers were also injured in a gunfight on Saturday in Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir, police said.

All four militants killed in the gun battle with the security forces in Hardmanguri Batpora village belonged to Damhal Hanjipora area of the same district.

"The encounter has ended. Bodies of four slain militants have been recovered. Three army soldiers sustained injuries in this operation.

"One soldier sustained a bullet injury while two sustained splinter injuries. The injured have been shifted to hospital," the police said.

Security forces, including SOG of J&K police and Rashtriya Rifles surrounded an orchard area on Friday following information about the presence of militants there. As the security forces closed on the hiding militants, they opened fire on the security forces after which a gunfight had started.

Police sources said the slain militants were responsible for three civilian killings in Kulgam district earlier this week. A official confirmation of this is still awaited.

IANS