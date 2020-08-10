Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, August 10, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee today said he had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," Mukherjee, 84, said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he added.

The veteran Congress leader served as the President of India from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017.

