Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

New Delhi, August 31, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away here today after struggling for his life for the past three weeks following an emergency surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain at a hospital here on August 10.

He was 84.

He is survived by two sons, Abhijit Mukherjee, a former Congress member of the Lok Sabha, and Indrajit Mukherjee, and his daughter, Sharmishta Mukherjee, a Congress leader based in Delhi. His wife Suvra had predeceased him in 2015.

The veteran Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister had served as the President of India from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017.

The news of his passing away was posted on Twitter by Abhijit Mukherjee.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," he said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army (Reserch & Referral) Hospital on August 10, where he underwent an emergency surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He remained in a critical condition since then and was in a deep coma for the past many days.

This morning, the hospital said Mukherjee had suffered a decline in his medical condition and was in septic shock.

"There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday," a bulletin issued by the hospital had said today.

"He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," the bulletin had added.

While undergoing tests at the hospital on August 10, he was also found to be positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

