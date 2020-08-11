Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical, on ventilatory support

New Delhi, August 11, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent a brain surgery here yesterday for the removal of a clot, continued to remain in a critical condition and on ventilatory support at a hospital here today.

Mukherjee, 84. was admitted to the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) at Delhi Cantonment here in a critical condition yesterday.

While undergoing tests at the hospital, he was also found to be positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," Mukherjee had said on micro-blogging site Twitter yesterday.

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he had added.

A bulletin issued by the hospital today said Mukherjee was admitted to the facility at 1207 hours yesterday in a critical condition.

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive," the bulletin added.

The veteran Congress leader had served as the President of India from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017.

