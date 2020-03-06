Former President of Iceland Olafur Ragnar Grimsson calls on Kovind

New Delhi, March 6, 2020

Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, former President of Iceland called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.

Welcoming Grimsson to India, Kovind said India deeply appreciates his efforts on Arctic and climate change issues. The Arctic region is of special significance to India. Scientific studies have shown a link between the Arctic region and the monsoon. India is keen to engage in the Arctic and looking at new avenues for cooperation.

He appreciated Grimsson’s initiative to get all stakeholders on the Arctic together on one global platform – the Arctic Circle. “We all have to contribute towards building a sustainable planet for ourselves and for our future generations,” he added.

