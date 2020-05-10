Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi, May 10, 2020

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here this evening after he complained of chest pain, sources said.

Dr Singh was brought to AIIMS at 8.45 p.m.

He is under the supervision of Dr Nitish Nayak. Singh is kept under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours.

IANS