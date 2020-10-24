Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai, October 24, 2020

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis today said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and had gone into isolation.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation," he said on Twitter.

Fadnavis, 50, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assemby, said he was taking medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors.

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid-19 tests done. Take care, everyone!" he added.

Fadnavis is the BJP in-charge for the crucial State Assembly elections in Bihar and has been shuttling between that state and Maharashtra in the past few weeks.

