Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar appointed Election Commissioner

New Delhi, August 21, 2020

Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar was today appointed as an Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1984 batch (Jharkhand cadre).

Rajiv Kumar, who was Secretary, Department of Financial Services from September, 2017, was designated as Finance Secretary on July 30, 2019. The most senior among the Secretaries in the Ministry of Finance is usually designated as the Finance Secretary.

He retired from service in February this year and was, on April 20, appointed as the Chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) for a three-year term.

His appointment will be with effect from the date he assumes the office, a notification from the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice said.

Rajiv Kumar will fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Ashok Lavasa, who is, incidentally, also a former Finance Secretary.

Lavasa has been appointed as Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public-Private Partnerships in the Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra are the other two members of the three-man Commission.

