Former Defence Minister A K Antony, wife test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, November 19, 2020

Former Defence Minister and senior Congress leader A K Antony and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and have been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here for treatment.

"My dad AK Antony and mom Elizabeth Antony have tested positive and admitted at AIIMS, Delhi. Their conditions are stable. Do keep us in your thoughts and prayers," tweeted his son Anil K Antony.

Senior party leaders Ahmed Patel and Manish Tewari too had tested positive for the virus earlier. Patel is presently admitted in a Gurugram hospital while Tewari is in self-isolation at his Chandigarh home.

IANS