For 10th day in a row, Kerala registers over 100 cases

Thiruvananthapuram, June 28, 2020

Kerala recorded 118 new COVID-19 positive cases and it was the 10th successive day when over 100 positive cases have been recorded in the state, state health department said on Sunday.

State Health Minister K. K. Shailaja informed the media that at present there are 2,015 positive cases, while 2,150 people have by now been cured of the disease.

"Of the new cases, 68 were those who came from abroad, 36 were those who came from within the country and there were 14 local infections," said Shailaja.

She also pointed out that at present there are 1,75,734 people under observation at homes and coronavirus care centres, including 2,611 people who are in hospitals.

With 13 more hotspots being added on Sunday, the total number of hotspots in the state touched 124.

IANS