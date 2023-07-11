Focus on strengthening urban sector training institutes to meet NSCSTI accreditation, says Puri

Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said the focus was on strengthening urban sector training institutes to meet the National Standards for Civil Services Training Institutions (NSCSTI) accreditation norms.

The Minister reviewed training institutes on various parameters including Institutional set-up, the current status of Capacity Building & Skill Development, areas of core expertise of the institute, financial sustainability plans and details of courses that can be made online on the iGoT platform for civil servants.

The NSCSTI accreditation standards would equip the Training Institutions to effectively address the emerging challenges of the 21st century, he added.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) convened the meeting to review eight training institutes under the Ministry. The objective of the meeting was to assess the current capacity of these institutes and align them with the overall objectives of ‘Mission Karmayogi’.