Focus on strengthening urban sector training institutes to meet NSCSTI accreditation, says Puri
New Delhi, July 11, 2023
Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said the focus was on strengthening urban sector training institutes to meet the National Standards for Civil Services Training Institutions (NSCSTI) accreditation norms.
The Minister reviewed training institutes on various parameters including Institutional set-up, the current status of Capacity Building & Skill Development, areas of core expertise of the institute, financial sustainability plans and details of courses that can be made online on the iGoT platform for civil servants.
The NSCSTI accreditation standards would equip the Training Institutions to effectively address the emerging challenges of the 21st century, he added.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) convened the meeting to review eight training institutes under the Ministry. The objective of the meeting was to assess the current capacity of these institutes and align them with the overall objectives of ‘Mission Karmayogi’.
The meeting, chaired by Puri, was attended by HUA Secretary Manoj Joshi, Praveen Pardeshi, Member Capacity Building Commission (CBC), heads of the training institutes and other officials from the Ministry and CBC.
‘Mission Karmayogi’, a visionary initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to revolutionise and strengthen the capacity-building framework within the Indian bureaucracy. It aims to equip civil servants with the necessary skills, knowledge and mindset to effectively contribute to the nation's development and governance.
The importance of continuous improvements and bringing new skills in the training institutes along with aligning them with the evolving needs of the civil servants and the challenges of the modern era was emphasised. Manoj Joshi highlighted the importance of elevating the quality and capacity of training delivery across the institutes. He stressed the need to harmonise training standards for effective skill development.
Strengthening these institutes will play a crucial role in enhancing the capabilities of civil servants and empowering them to effectively serve the nation, he added.
The Training Institutes participating in the meeting were Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA, Delhi), National CPWD Academy; Ghaziabad, Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies (RCUES - Lucknow, Hyderabad, Mumbai), The Human Settlement Management Institute (HSMI – HUDCO, Delhi), Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC, Delhi) and Centre for Urban Studies (CUS, IIPA, Delhi).
