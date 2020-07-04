Focus on more Rapid Antigen Tests to reduce infection rate in NCR, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, July 4, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stressed the need to focus on more testing by using Rapid Antigen Tests to reduce infection rate in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Shah was speaking at a meeting on Thursday with the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for a unified strategy for COVID19 in the NCR.

He said the adoption of more testing through Rapid Antigen Test kits will help in reducing positivity rate below 10% as suggested by the World Health Organization. Shah said nearly 90% of screening was possible through these kits. The Union Government was in a position to supply the kits to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments in the required numbers.

Emphasising the importance of the humanitarian perspective to save lives of the poor and the needy, he said the focus should be on early hospitalisation of patients, so that the mortality rate can also be reduced. He called for a wide use of Arogya Setu and Itihas Apps to help COVID19 mapping in the NCR.

The Minister said the AIIMS Delhi Telemedicine consultation model being used in Delhi for COVID patients should be replicated in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. He suggested that UP and Haryana could join AIIMS-Telemedicine COVID consultation through which patients will be able to get advice from expert doctors. The training for doctors in small hospitals in UP and Haryana could be provided by AIIMS with the help of tele-videography.

V K Paul, Member NITI Ayog also gave a presentation on the strategy of tackling COVID19 in the NCR. He provided details of best practices adopted in Delhi-NCR and the way ahead.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officials were also present at the meeting.

NNN