Flights between India and UK to resume on January 8

New Delhi, January 1, 2021

Flights between India and the United Kingdom, which had been suspended temporarily from December 23 in view of the discovery of a new strain of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in that country, will resume on January 8, an official announcement said here today.

"It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on microblogging site Twittter.

He said that the operations would be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would issue the details in this regard shortly, Puri added.

Initially, the Government had suspended flights between the two countries from December 23 to 31.

Later, on December 30, it had extended the suspension of flights till January 7.

On December 21, the Government had said that passengers arriving from UK on all international flights (flights in transit) would be subjected to mandatory RT PCR tests on arrival.

"Those found positive on arrival should be sent for institutional quarantine set up by state/UT govts, in collaboration with the states/UTs concerned.

"Those found negative should be advised to isolate at home for 7 days & will be medically monitored by the States/UTs," it said.

The Indian government's decision then had come in the wake of the decision by several European countries to bar passenger flights from the UK.

