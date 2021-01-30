Five Trinamool Congress leaders join BJP

New Delhi, January 30, 2021

Five Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders from West Bengal, including former State Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here today.

The five leaders, who came in from Kolkata on a special flight, included MLAs Prabir Ghoshal and Vaishali Dalmiya, Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty and former MLA Partha Sarathi Chatterjee.

Shah was to visit West Bengal on January 30 and 31. Five leaders, including Rajib Banerjee, who resigned as minister from the Trinamool government, were scheduled to join the BJP during the visit. However, in view of the blast in the national capital and the farmers' agitation, the trip was postponed.

BJP general secretary and state-in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and vice president Mukul Roy accompanied the Trinamool leaders from Kolkata to Delhi in the special flight that arrived here at 4 pm.

Thereafter, all the leaders arrived at the residence of the Home Minister and joined the BJP.

IANS