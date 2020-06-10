Five terrorists killed in Shopian in south Kashmir

Srinagar, June 10, 2020

Five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told IANS that the encounter began at Sugoo village on Wednesday morning after security forces came under fire from hiding terrorists.

Police said earlier Sugoo village was cordoned off by a joint team of Army and police after a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in, the terrorists fired at them. In the ensuing gun battle, five ultras belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed.

This is the third major encounter in Shopian district in less than a week.

On Sunday, five terrorists were killed in an encounter at Reban village whereas four terrorists were killed in Pinjura village of Shopian on Monday.

IANS