Five terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, June 7, 2020

With the killing of another terrorist in an ongoing encounter at Reban village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, the total number of ultras killed had gone up to five, officials said.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told IANS that the identities of the killed terrorists are being established.

Security forces said a joint team of Army and police threw a cordon around the village in the morning after specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces closed in on the hiding terrorists, they were fired upon and that triggered the encounter.

IANS