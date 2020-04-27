Five out of eight Northeast States are coronavirus-free, says Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, April 27, 2020

Five out of eight Northeast States are coronavirus-free while the other three States have not added any new positive case in the last few days, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh said here today.

Jitendra Singh made the statement after a review meeting through video conference, in which senior officers from North Eastern Council (NEC) Shillong as well as representatives of different government bodies and PSUs including North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMC), North East Handicraft & Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC), North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) and Cane and Bamboo Technology Centre (CBTC) participated from their respective places.

Briefing the media, the Minister expressed satisfaction that in the last six years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Northeast has emerged as a model of developmental transformation. In the wake of the present COVID crisis, it has emerged as a model of effective, diligent and disciplined health management.

The Minister said the five States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura were totally coronavirus-free, while three other states of Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram had 8, 11 and 1 coronavirus positive cases, respectively, which are waiting to become negative, while no new cases were added till last night.

He congratulated the State governments of the North-Eastern region, their Chief Ministers and also the officials in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and North Eastern Council (NEC) for ensuring perfect coordination, which had made this possible.

Jitendra Singh also mentioned the proposals received and under consideration from the different North Eastern States like Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur for new health-related projects devoted to the management of infections and coronavirus care, critical care and upgraded healthcare.

These projects will be dealt with priority, he said. In addition, he informed that the Ministry of DoNER had placed Rs 25 crore at the disposal of North Eastern States in the initial stage itself, much before the lockdown, as gap-funding for coronavirus-related activities.

During the meeting, Jitendra Singh also received updates about various economic activities in the recent days in the exempted areas, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, which primarily included the bamboo-related activities.

