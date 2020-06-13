Five labourers die in MP cave-in

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh), June 13, 2020

Five labourers lost their lives and five were injured in a cave-in on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The labourers were engaged in soil excavation in a mine on Budhwa Road in the Beohari police station area. Suddenly a part of the mine collapsed and the workers were buried in the rubble, the police said.

Three of the injured are being treated in the Shahdol district hospital while two have been admitted in Beohari hospital.

IANS