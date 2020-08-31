Five labourers dead, 11 injured in UP road accident

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), August 31, 2020

Five labourers died and 11 others suffered injuries when a passenger vehicle rammed into a truck in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

All the labourers were returning to their places of work after they had gone abck to their homes during the national lockdown to contain COVID-19, police said.

They were travelling in a Force Cruiser from Bihar to Ambala in Haryana when the MUV rammed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside near Sukai Purwa crossing in Payagpur.

Two labourers died on the spot and 14 injured were rushed to a hospital, where three more succumbed to their injuries.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said that all the victims were in the age group of 18-40.

They have been identified as Jitendra Giri, Kanchan Ram, Sanjay Prasad and Basant Prasad -- from Bihar -- and Pawan, who is from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.

The families have been informed and the bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.

IANS