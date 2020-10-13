Five die in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, October 13, 2020

Five people died in Andhra Pradesh in rain-related incidents, following heavy rainfall across the state due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal which crossed the Andhra coast near Kakinada on Tuesday morning.

Two persons died in Munagada mandal's Ganapathi Nagar when a retaining wall collapsed and another person drowned in Varaha river in Cheedikada mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

In Bommuru village, falling under Rajamundry rural limits, one person died when a wall collapsed.

In Vijayawada city, one person died in a landslide near Vidhyadharapuram four pillars centre. The landslide also damaged a house located on a hill.

On Monday, four mandals in East Godavari and one in West Godavari districts received more than 200 mm rainfall.

In East Godavari, Injaram village in Tallarevu registered 243 mm rainfall, followed by Chelluru village (228 mm) in Rayavaram mandal, Municipal high school in Kothuru (207 mm) in Ramachandrapuram and Mummidivaram (205.5 mm).

Akiveedu near Bhimavaram in West Godavari logged 203 mm rainfall.

One hundred and twenty nine mandals witnessed very heavy rainfall, ranging between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm.

They included eight in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram (4), Visakhapatnam (26), East Godavari (31), West Godavari (35), Krishna (18), Guntur (1), Prakasam (1), Chittoor (1), Kadapa (2) and Anantapur (2).

Likewise, 146 mandals received heavy rainfall, 278 moderate rainfall and 75 light rain.

Meanwhile, three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been kept ready under the Visakhapatnam collector.

In Visakhapatnam district, 350 houses were flooded as the rains affected 40 villages.

As many as 800 families were evacuated from Harijana Jaggayapalem in Gajuwaka mandal, 18 from Seethammadhara and three from Pedagantyada.

Seven relief camps have been opened, four in Narsipatnam mandal and one in Gajuwaka.

The authorities distributed 2,700 food packets to the affected people, including 3,000 water sachets and bottles.

Aimed at preventing the outbreak of any epidemic, 17 medical teams have been formed.

In East Godavari district, 11 villages were affected, forcing the evacuation of 978 people. The government has set up three relief camps, one each in Kakinada urban and rural and Tallarevu.

As many as 4,100 packets of food and 6,500 water sachets were distributed to the affected people.

In the district, 17 kutcha houses and 60 hectares of crops suffered damage.

The heavy rains and water inflows breached the Yeleru canal bund up to 1 km while another canal also suffered damage.

The government has instructed district collectors to operate control rooms round the clock.

It also directed them to maintain adequate stocks of medicines, keep generators on standby in the event of power breakdown and send daily situation and damage reports.

