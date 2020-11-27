Five COVID-19 patients die in Gujarat hospital fire

Gandhinagar, November 27, 2020

At least five patients died after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a COVID-19-designated hospital in Rajkot city of Gujarat on Friday.

As many as 27 other coronavirus patients being treated at the hospital were rescued.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, but reports say that an electrical short-circuit may have led to the fire.

The fire broke out in the ICU of the Uday Shivanand Multi-Specialty hospital around 3 a.m.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered a probe into the incident, which has been entrusted to Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Panchayat and Rural Development Department, A. K. Rakesh.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter: "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to the affected."

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next-of-kin of the deceased.

IANS