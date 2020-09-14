First time in LS history: MPs allowed to speak while sitting

New Delhi, September 14, 2020

For the first time in history, lawmakers participating in Lok Sabha proceedings, as the Monsoon Session of Parliament got underway on Monday, were allowed to speak while sitting on their seats.

The initiative was adopted to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The Monsoon Session will continue till October 1.

Allowing parliamentarians to speak from their seats by sitting, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said: "All lawmakers in this Monsoon Session will first speak from their seats without standing."

Earlier, all MPs used to stand before speaking in Parliament as a mark of respect to the chair.

Meanwhile, the Speaker also said that, for the first time, several Lok Sabha members will sit in the Rajya Sabha during proceedings of the lower House and Rajya Sabha members will get a chance to sit in the Lok Sabha during the sittings of the Upper House due to the extraordinary situation amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Birla expressed happiness over the good presence of members on day one of the session. He said that all safety protocols have been ensured and there was maximum digitalisation.

He also requested the lawmakers to speak briefly since the House proceedings will be held only for four hours every day.

IANS