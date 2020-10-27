First phase to decide fate of 8 ministers 1, ex-CM in Bihar

Patna, October 27, 2020

In Bihar, campaigning for the first phase of polling in 71 assembly constituencies stopped on Monday, but the candidates are still trying to leave no stone unturned to woo voters for constituencies that will go to polls on Wednesday.

The first phase of elections will decide the fate of a number of political heavyweights. These include, apart from former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, eight ministers: Prem Kumar, Krishnandan Verma, Shailesh Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Jai Kumar Singh, Ramnarayan Mandal, Santosh Kumar Nirala and Brij Kishore Bind.

Supporters of Minister Prem Kumar, who is in the fray for election from the Gaya assembly constituency, were busy speaking with workers at the polling booth level.

Supporters of BJP candidate Deepak Sharma were also seen reaching out to the people in Arwal. Sharma says the BJP-led NDA workers are looking at the preparations up to the polling booth level. He claimed victory from Arwal and said that he has got the support of voters from all castes.

The Congress candidate of Sultanganj and former state president of the Youth Congress, Lalan Kumar, also met people and sought the blessings of the youth and elderly.

The LJP candidate from Amarpur, Mrinal Shekhar, is also trying to connect with voters in the final hours before the election.

It may be noted that out of 243 assembly seats in the state, 71 seats are to be voted on Wednesday.

The fate of 1,066 candidates is to be decided in the first phase. More than 2 crore 14 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase. 31,371 polling booths have been set up for this phase.

In Bihar, elections are being held in three phases for 243 assembly seats.

The first phase of will be held on October 28 for 71 seats. The second and third phases are on November 3 and November 7 respectively. Counting of votes will be held on November 10.

IANS