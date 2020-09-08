Fire in COVID-19 ICU in Vadodara hospital, patients safe

Gandhinagar, September 8, 2020

A fire broke out in the ICU for COVID-19 patients in the government-run SSG hospital in Vadodara in Gujarat on Tuesday evening, but no one was injured as all the patients were safely evacuated.

This was the third incident of fire at a COVID Care Centre in Gujarat.

Fire-fighters have controlled the fire, the cause of which is believed to have been a short circuit.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, 15 patients undergoing treatment in ward 2 of the ICU were evacuated immediately, along with 20 other patients from the adjoining ward.

According to sources, all the patients have been shifted to the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) hospital at Gotri.

The Vadodara Mayor, District Collector, Police Commissioner, and Municipal Commissioner rushed to the hospital on hearing the news. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been ordered to investigate the incident.

According to sources, around 150 patients were being treated at the COVID Care Centre at the SSG hospital.

IANS