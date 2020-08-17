Fire doused on 6th floor of Parliament Annexe building

New Delhi, August 17, 2020

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the Parliament Annexe building here on Monday after a fire broke out on the sixth floor.

The fire was soon brought under control and a short-circuit is believed to be the cause of the incident. The fire department said that further investigation is on.

"A call was received at 7.30 a.m., and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit. The fire has been brought under control," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said.

The fire broke out in room number six on the sixth floor and the damage is confined to that room only, said the fire department. Further investigation was on.

IANS