New Delhi, July 9, 2020

A huge fire broke out at a logistics godown here in Mundka on Wednesday night, officials said. At least 34 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

"We received a call around 10.23 p.m. No casualties reported so far," Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

Police personnel were also present at the spot.

IANS