FIR against Union Minister Shekhawat in audio clip case

Jaipur, July 17, 2020

An FIR has been filed by the SOG in Rajasthan against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and two others on the basis of a complaint by Congress whip Mahesh Joshi soon after three audio clips with alleged conversations on toppling of the Ashok Gehlot government were released by the ruling party.

Shekhawat has denied any of the tapes has his voice while another BJP leader said the tapes were doctored.

The clips have recorded purported conversation between Shekhawat, Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma and Jaipur resident and BJP leader Sanjay Jain while discussing plans and actions to topple the Congress government.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) team has been actively following the case with many proofs submitted by the ruling Congress, said officials, adding that the case was also registered against Sharma and Jain.

Joshi said that the party already had "subtle proofs" against the three accused as named in the audio clip. "We are going through the legal route," he said.

Meanwhile, Shekhawat said: "The voice in the tape is not mine and I am ready for investigation."

He also said that he is not in touch with Jain and Sharma and added that there are many people going by the name of Gajendra Singh in the state.

Earlier in the morning, Congress leader Randeep singh Surjewala had called a presser and accused the BJP of trying to topple the Gehlot government by indulging in horse- trading.

Meanwhile, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that there is no truth in the Congress claims. "All released audio clips have doctored voices," he added.

IANS